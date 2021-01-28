Deshaun Watson requests trade from Houston Texans, reports say

Reports have surfaced about Houston's start QB wanting out after not being consulted on the team’s hiring of a new general manager and head coach.

HOUSTON — The news we have all been dreading, but somewhat expected is reportedly becoming reality.

Deshaun Watson hasn’t spoken to new Texans general manager Nick Caserio nor executive Jack Easterby. Watson is moving on and waiting to see where his NFL future takes him. https://t.co/heLvCjpEXu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2021

While the #Texans finalize the hire of David Culley and plan to officially introduce him tomorrow, his first task involves the QB… who wants out. https://t.co/c9Rlbrv5MK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2021

Why does Deshaun Watson want to be traded?

The news shouldn’t surprise many as reports had been surfacing about Watson wanting out of Houston after not being consulted on the team’s hiring of new general manager Nick Cesario.

Watson was also reportedly upset with Houston’s head coaching search. We learned Wednesday that Baltimore Ravens' assistant coach David Culley is the favorite to become Houston's new head coach.

The official introduction of Culley is expected to be made Thursday, and Schefter reports that news of the Culley hiring won't change Watson's decision on the trade.

When did Deshaun Watson sign his contract extension?

Just months ago, Texans fans were elated at the thought of Watson playing for Houston for another four years after the quarterback signed a hefty 4-year, $160 million contract extension with the Texans.

"The Houston Texans cannot blame anybody but themselves."



🚨 LOCKED ON NOW 🚨



Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from the Texans. @lockedontexans' @CotyDavis_24 sums up how a lot of Houston fans feel right now. pic.twitter.com/ZWK6xuwGYL — Locked On NFL Podcasts (@LockedOnNFLPods) January 28, 2021

His contract, though, has a no-trade clause, which means he has a significant say in his destination, and according to CBS.com, Watson is looking to play hardball with the Texans, to the point he's willing to waive his no-trade clause to make sure he never takes another snap for them in the future.

Although it might seem like Watson has leverage because he could essentially choose which team he goes to, ultimately the Texans don't have to trade him because of his contract extension that goes through the 2025 season.

Here's Houston's leverage, if used:



*Can fine Deshaun Watson $95,877 for missing minicamp.



*Can fine him $50,000 per day for each day of training camp missed, plus one week salary -- $620,000 -- for each preseason game missed.



*If he retires, Texans can collect $21.6 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2021

The Texans had a pretty rough 2020-2021 football season. In the middle of all the upheaval, head Coach Bill O'Brien was fired and the team only won four games for the entire season, tying for the third-worst record in the NFL and tying for the second-worst season record in franchise history.

After losing its final game, defensive stalwart J.J. Watt turned to dynamic quarterback Deshaun Watson and apologized for the embarrassing season.

"I'm sorry we wasted one of your years."

It was definitely a bad look for the team overall, but Watson led the league in passing yards, edging Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes by about 80 yards.

Watson has reportedly not spoken to the new general manager nor the Texans' new executive vice president of football operations, Jack Easterby, about his decision to be traded from the team.

Rumor has it Watson is already eyeing a handful of preferred destinations, with the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins topping his list, CBS Sports reported.

Watson's teammates are already beginning to respond to the news of the quarterback's trade request -- some of them left speechless.

......... — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) January 28, 2021