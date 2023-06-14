Former Houston Texan, who retired after fracturing neck, dies at 45

Cedric Killings was a defensive tackle whose NFL career ended when he suffered a fracture of his C-4 vertebrae in a 2007 game against the Colts.

HOUSTON — Former Houston Texan DT Cedric Killings, known as "Big Red," has died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 45, according to his wife.

Killings played eight seasons in the NFL before suffering a career-ending injury during a 2007 game between the Texans and the Indianapolis Colts.

He fractured his C-4 vertebrae, part of the spinal column that's in the neck, in a collision during a kickoff return. Killings had no feeling in his lower body when he was carted off the field and rushed to Methodist Hospital, but he was able to stand on his own the next morning.

He is survived by his wife Shavon and their three children.

"My love, my best friend, my husband of 21 years is no longer physically with me but he lives in my heart and in the hearts of our three children. I'm comforted in knowing he is resting and no longer in pain, but I'm still at a loss and can't believe this is real," Shavon posted on Facebook. "If you've ever had the pleasure of meeting him then you already know how special he is. Just an all-around great person. I don't just say this as his wife, it's echoed by family, friends, and former teammates. It has been an honor to share life with him and to love and be loved by him. So grateful for it all. Love you for life. Our love will live strong for generations to come."

Friends remembered him as a "gentle giant with a heart of gold" and "one of a kind."

Before joining the Texans, Killings played for the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings and Washington Redskins.

He played college ball at Carson-Newman where he was a three-time All-American. He was a member of the C-N Athletics Hall of Fame and was inducted into the South Atlantic Conference Hall of Fame.

"Cedric was a fantastic person, player, father, husband, teammate, and most importantly, a man of God," said Carson-Newman head football coach Mike Clowney, who played with Killings during the 1996 season. "We are praying for and griev(ing) with Cedric's family during this difficult time."