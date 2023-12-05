Houston Texans' full 2023 schedule released

The full season schedule was released on Thursday.

HOUSTON — We already knew who the Houston Texans were going to be playing in the 2023 season, but now, we know when they’re playing.

The NFL released each team’s full schedule Thursday night.

Houston opens the season on the road in Baltimore to take on the Ravens on Sept. 10. They close out the season with a road tilt against the Colts.

Over the course of the season, the team will travel more than 15,000 miles for their road games.

Full schedule

Week 1: Sept. 10 at Baltimore Ravens at noon

Week 2: Sept. 17 vs Indianapolis Colts at noon

Week 3: Sept. 24 at Jacksonville Jaguars at noon

Week 4: Oct. 1 vs Pittsburgh Steelers at noon

Week 5: Oct. 8 at Atlanta Falcons at noon

Week 6: Oct. 15 vs New Orleans Saints at noon

Week 7: BYE WEEK

Week 8: Oct. 29 at Carolina Panthers at noon

Week 9: Nov. 5 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers at noon

Week 10: Nov. 12 at Cincinnati Bengals at noon

Week 11: Nov. 19 vs Arizona Cardinals at noon

Week 12: Nov 26 vs Jacksonville Jaguars at noon

Week 13: Dec. 3 vs Denver Broncos at 3:05 p.m.

Week 14: Dec. 10 at New York Jets at noon

Week 15: Dec. 17 at Tennessee Titans at noon

Week 16: Dec. 24 vs Cleveland Browns at noon

Week 17: Dec. 31 vs Tennessee Titans at noon

Week 18: TBD at Indianapolis Colts at TBD

