HOUSTON — Wade Phillips wore his father's jacket and a cowboy hat as he arrived in Atlanta for the Super Bowl.

His dad Bum Phillips would be proud.

Wade Phillips, who is in his 49th year of coaching, enters his second season with the Rams as defensive coordinator on Head Coach Sean McVay’s staff. As part of his long career, he was the defensive coordinator on Gary Kubiak’s staff at the Houston Texans from 2011-13. He was also interim head coach there. He was head coach of the Dallas Cowboys prior to that.

Bum Phillips was head coach of the Houston Oilers from 1975 to 1980. He was later head coach for the New Orleans Saints. He passed away in 2013.