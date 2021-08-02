'We f---ing did it': Super Bowl streaker linked to YouTuber with history of similar stunts

The ordeal appears to have been part of a prank for a website associated with Vitaly Zdorovetskiy.

The Super Bowl streaker appears to have ties to an infamous YouTube star who is known for interrupting professional sporting events.

Yuri Andrade, 31, of Florida, was arrested after rushing the field at Raymond James Stadium and delaying the Bucs' win over the Chiefs on Sunday night.

He was wearing a pink women's bathing suit or leotard and could be seen running by players, including Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, before CBS cut to break.

But, people in the stadium watched the rest of the bizarre ordeal unfold. The streaker could be seen trying to dodge security and sliding into the Bucs endzone. He was ultimately tackled by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Deputy Clint Stearns.

ROGUE FAN ON THE FIELD



And he slid to avoid being tackled?? #SBLV pic.twitter.com/cKHKVM23rX — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 8, 2021

But, according to the Houston Chronicle, it appears to be part of a more elaborate plan. The newspaper says the stunt was done for an adult website.

Part of the giveaway? The one-piece bathing suit had "Vitaly Uncensored" written on the front.

As the paper explains, that website is run by infamous YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy.

That context wasn't lost on Twitter users, with one man writing "Team @Vitalyzdtv strikes again."

Zdorovetskiy even acknowledged the connection, writing "We f---ing did it" in a Tweet to his more than 620,000 followers.

The YouTube personality has a history of these sorts of stunts. Zdorovetskiy, himself, ran onto the field in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

As our sister-station, KHOU, reported at the time, Zdorovetskiy had the crowd in a frenzy when he slid into second base in nothing but patriotic boxers and socks after a home run from Carlos Correa. Security was ultimately able to get him into handcuffs, but he danced a jig as he was led off the field. Zdorovetskiy was charged with trespassing for that spectacle.

Zdorovetskiy was also charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest after authorities say he ran onto the court during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in 2016 in Cleveland. At the time, he had an anti-Donald Trump message painted on his chest, according to Cleveland.com.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the #SuperBowl streaker was Yuri Andrade. He was charged with trespassing and released from jail this morning. https://t.co/EF8KRlfxOv pic.twitter.com/tJoY25LfDR — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) February 8, 2021

The Houston Chronicle says Zdorovetskiy's website tried the same type of stunt during the 2019 Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. His own mother attempted something, too, at the Cricket World Cup final in London that same year. But, the paper says security grabbed her before she got on the field.

For the Super Bowl LV incident, Yuri Andrade was released from jail Monday morning after posting a $500 bond.