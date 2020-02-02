MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — All season, the NFL has been celebrating its 100th season.

Now it's time to crown a champion.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off with the San Francisco 49ers at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in Super Bowl LIV. The matchup between the Chiefs and 49ers is considered one of the most even in Super Bowl history, with Kansas City a 1.5-point favorite over San Francisco, according to multiple sportsbooks.

Will the Chiefs' explosive offense prove too much to handle for the 49ers' dominant defense? Or will Nick Bosa and San Francisco manage to slow down one of the league's best quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes? We'll find out soon. What follows will be a live blog of Super Bowl LIV, complete with highlights, score updates and analysis of "the big game" as it happens.

Second quarter

5:05: Chiefs 10, 49ers 10: Jimmy Garoppolo answers back, engineering a 7-play, 80-yard drive of his own, which he caps with a 15-yard touchdown pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk to tie the game.

9:32: Chiefs 10, 49ers 3: Mahomes engineers another impressive drive, but an incomplete pass intended for Sammy Watkins leaves the Chiefs facing a 4th and 7 at the Niners' 13-yard line. Rather than going for it, Andy Reid takes the points with a 31-yard Harrison Butker field foal pushing Kansas City's lead to 7.

14:08: Chiefs 7, 49ers 3: Jimmy Garoppolo is intercepted by Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland, giving Kansas City the ball at their own 44-yard line.

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu, right, reaches to tackle San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AP

First quarter

0:31: Chiefs 7, 49ers 3: Chiefs put together an impressive drive of their own with Mahomes gaining 10 yards on the ground on a 3rd and 11 and Damien Williams getting a crucial fourth down conversion. Mahomes then punches it in from the 1 on an option play as the Chiefs take a 7-3 lead.

7:57: 49ers 3, Chiefs 0: 49ers put together an impressive drive, highlighted by a 25-yard Deebo Samuel reverse. The Chiefs hold strong just outside the red zone, however, forcing a Jimmy Garoppolo incompletion on 3rd and 5 from the 25-yard line to set up a 38-yard Robbie Gould field goal.

13:55: Chiefs 0, 49ers 0: Damien Williams opens the game with a 7-yard pitch, but the 49ers pressure forces two straight incompletions on Patrick Mahomes. 49ers take over at their own 18-yard line after a punt.

