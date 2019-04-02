NEW ORLEANS — The New England Patriots won Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, but a New Orleans newspaper won Monday for its coverage – or lack thereof – of the big game.

The New Orleans-based newspaper the Times-Picayune ran a headline on the homepage of its publication that read: “Super Bowl? What Super Bowl?”

The front page clearly references the missed pass interference call of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickel Robey-Coleman’s hit on New Orleans Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis. The play happened with less than two minutes left in the NFC championship game and likely cost the Saints a chance to play in Super Bowl LIII.

Thousands of people in New Orleans spent Sunday partying and having a parade in protest of the non-call in the NFC title game.

