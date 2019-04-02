After a critically boring Super Bowl 53 game ended with another Patriots win, the real competition began among members of the media as they rushed to try to interview New England quarterback Tom Brady.

With his sixth Super Bowl ring secured, Brady was surrounded by photographers, videographers and other journalists. CBS Sports Reporter Tracy Wolfson was almost crushed in the process.

Wolfson was eventually able to conduct the post-game interview but not without struggle.

Many viewers caught the media madness and took to social media to comment on the drama, many saying that it was the most action the field had seen all night after the lowest-scoring game in Super Bowl history.