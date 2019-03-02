ATLANTA — With less than an hour until kickoff of Super Bowl 53, Maroon 5 dropped a video giving an extended glimpse of their travel to Atlanta and a little bit of what we can expect to see in the halftime show.

The video shows the band flying on a private jet to Atlanta then making their way into downtown.

It looks like they even got stuck in the rough traffic situation from the past few days.

"The Super Bowl, a lot of traffic, at 11," Maroon 5 front-man Adam Levine joked in his best "Anchorman" voice.

It also revealed the band heading into Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first time and some short glimpses of their rehearsals, featuring a whole lot of fire.