Port Neches native Mark McKee snags Antonio Brown's glove following meltdown

Mark McKee traveled to New Jersey to watch his beloved Buccaneers and left with unusual souvenir

BEAUMONT, Texas — "Complete full disclosure is we were so in shock there, is this really happening?"

Port Neches native Mark McKee, a longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, was front and center for the biggest story in the NFL over the weekend.

"When he threw his stuff into the stands, like nobody reached out cause we said what is going on?"

Antonio Brown booted from the Buccaneers sideline after refusing to enter the game.

What happened next is a moment McKee will remember forever.

"It kind of hit on the front and fell down and I asked the security guy, you can see from the footage there's a guy in a yellow security coat walking by and he actually grabbed it for me. I said hey man throw that up to me!"

A piece of unusual NFL history. Antonio Brown's glove from his last moments on the Buccaneers.

"A lot of people don't know this is the only glove. His other glove didn't make it to the stands. So this is the only glove in existence right now."

After the Bucs rallied to beat the Jets, McKee had a little fun with his souvenir.

"Well there were some Jets fans in the hotel bar where I was at, and even though they were on the opposing team they were pretty jealous of my memorabilia here. So just to rub it in a little further, I put it on and said it's going to be my koozie for that beverage and they were very envious, I'll tell you that much."

So what's in store for the infamous glove?