NFL Draft 2023: How to watch, start time, draft order, latest mock draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is here. Here's all the information you need ahead of time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL draft is here, and the Locked on Podcast Network has you covered with up-to-date information on the latest projections, mock drafts, rumors, betting odds, and more as all 32 NFL clubs look to bolster their chances of winning the Super Bowl in February.

How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

NFL Draft Day 1 (Round 1)

Thursday, 7 p.m. CT on ABC12

NFL Draft Day 2 (Rounds 2-3)

Friday, 6 p.m. CT on ABC12

NFL Draft Day 3 (Rounds 4-7)

Saturday, 11 a.m. CT on ABC12

Don't miss the Dallas Cowboys Draft Special airing exclusively in Southeast Texas on ABC12 on Sunday night, April, 30 at 10:30 p.m.

Go inside the Cowboys war room and see behind the scenes as executive leadership wheels and deals with the next generation of talent.

Locked On's Live NFL Draft Hangout

The Locked On Podcast Network will be hosting a live hangout stream on YouTube throughout Day 1 and Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Join our draft experts, the Draft Dudes, Kyle Crabbs and Joe Marino as they react to EVERY pick live and give expert analysis. Local team experts will appear in the stream throughout the night as well.

Find it come draft time on the Locked On NFL Scouting YouTube channel!

Where is the 2023 NFL Draft?

Union Station (Kansas City, MO)

2023 NFL Draft Order (Round 1)

1. Carolina Panthers

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. Detroit Lions

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. Philadelphia Eagles

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans

13. Green Bay Packers

14. New England Patriots

15. New York Jets

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans Saints

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Get ready for the 2023 NFL Draft with the Locked On NFL Mock Draft Special!