WACO, Texas — Kountze alum Grayland Arnold announced on Twitter that he will forgo his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Arnold finished his junior year with six interceptions and 46 tackles.

The 5-10, 190 pound safety ends his Baylor career with 101 tackles and seven interceptions.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23rd in Las Vegas.

