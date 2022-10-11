Raiders' Davante Adams shoves production worker to ground after MNF game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is receiving criticism for shoving a member of the media after Monday night's game in Kansas City.
Adams was seen pushing down a credentialed person as he exited the field following the Raiders' 30-29 loss to the Chiefs.
Video of the shove had garnered millions of views on social media by Tuesday morning.
Adams apologized in the locker room.
"I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off the field, and he ran, like jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground," Adams said. "So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in from of me. I shouldn't have responded that way, but that's how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that."
Adams also tweeted an apology for the shove.
On social media, reaction to Adams' shove quickly overtook mentions of the Chiefs' win over the Raiders.
