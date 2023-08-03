WATCH: Cowboys great DeMarcus Ware sings national anthem at Hall of Fame preseason game

Ware will be enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

CANTON, Ohio — Dallas Cowboys legend. One of the all-time great linebackers in NFL history. Hall of Famer.

And now... singer!

DeMarcus Ware showed off his singing prowess on Thursday by singing the national anthem before the start of the annual Hall of Fame preseason game in Canton, Ohio.

Hall of Famer @DeMarcusWare sings the Star Spangled Banner



📺: @ProFootballHOF Game on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bDdH0uvRfp pic.twitter.com/bdU6UyK1Kf — NFL (@NFL) August 4, 2023

The Cowboys great will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 5 in just his second year of eligibility.

With a microphone in hand, a piano playing in the background and an American flag right behind him, Ware sang the "The Star-Spangled Banner" on national television.

The Hall of Famer joined the NFL in 2005 after he was drafted by Dallas out of Troy University. He played on the Cowboys through 2013.

As a member of the Cowboys, Ware recorded 117 of his 138.5 career sacks and was an All-Pro first team linebacker four times. He had a career-high 20 sacks in 2008, 15.5 sacks in 2010 and 19.5 in 2011.