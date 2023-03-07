Trevon Diggs and Dallas Cowboys agree on 5-year, $97M extension

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly retained one of their top defensive players as the team's training camp begins.
Cornerback Trevon Diggs and the Cowboys have agreed on a five-year, $97 million contract, according to a front-office source.
The contract includes a $21,250,000 signing bonus, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. This makes Diggs' max payout more than $104 million.
Diggs made the First-Team All-Pro team in 2021 and is now one of the highest-paid defensive backs in the NFL.
Dallas has a deep and talented group in the backfield. Starting corners Diggs and Stephon Gilmore headline a strong group at cornerback, with former Defensive Player of the Year Gilmore acquired early in the offseason. Diggs has 17 interceptions in his first three years, which is tied for most in the NFL over that span. Quarterbacks routinely looked opposite Diggs last season, but that will be tougher to do with Gilmore on the other side.