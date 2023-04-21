Cowboys ride again in Southeast Texas as KBMT secures broadcast rights for next 3 seasons

The renewal will also bring exclusive Cowboys programming and events to viewers in Southeast Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — You'll be watching the Dallas Cowboys on KBMT for the next three seasons.

The “Official Home of the Dallas Cowboys in Southeast Texas” will air on ABC12 after the announcement this week that KBMT had signed a three-year extension with the team.

The renewal of broadcast rights for the Cowboys will also bring exclusive programming and events to viewers in Southeast Texas via KBMT's ABC12. Last year, KBMT brought you the Cowboys on NBC12, but for the next three seasons, you'll catch the action on ABC12.

“We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with the Dallas Cowboys”, said John Trevino, President & General Manager of KBMT.

The slate of market-exclusive programming begins with a “Draft Special," airing 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

During the summer, daily updates from the Cowboys training camp will air during 12News evening newscasts.

A weekly chat show “Special Edition” will air throughout the NFL season.

The action really begins in August as ABC12 broadcasts all Dallas Cowboys’ pre-season games and three “Countdown to Kickoff” specials.

During the regular NFL season, “The Mike McCarthy Show," will air weekly featuring Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy's show will feature exclusive access to the team, behind-the-scenes coverage and analysis of the team’s performance on and off the field.

"We know that the Cowboys have a dedicated fan base in Southeast Texas and we’re excited to bring to them the latest news, analysis, and inside access to America’s team," Trevino said.

The multi-year partnership will allow viewers to have unprecedented access to the Cowboys.

"This is an incredible opportunity for KBMT and 12News to continue to serve the Southeast Texas community with the sports coverage that they hunger for," he said.