Jerry Jones' sexual assault lawsuit will move on, Texas Supreme Court rules

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones faces a new court date after the Supreme Court of Texas has denied an appeal from Jones' legal team to dismiss a claim from a woman that accuses Jones of sexually assaulting her in 2018.

The original petition was filed on Sept. 14, 2020, against Jones and the Cowboys by an anonymous woman using the pseudonym Jane Doe.

In the suit, Doe alleges that Jones kissed her on the mouth and forcibly grabbed her without consent on Sept. 16, 2018, and that the Cowboys organization knew -- or should have known -- of his misconduct. She initially did not include where the incident took place, but in a refiled allegation said it occurred in the Tom Landry Room at AT&T Stadium.

The lawsuit, originally filed in a Dallas County Court, was dismissed in February 2022 but a state appellate court reversed that decision in February 2023, allowing it to continue. Jones' legal team appealed that decision in May, and the denied appeal from the Supreme Court of Texas on Sept. 1 allows it to continue yet again.

WFAA has reached out to the Dallas Cowboys for comment on the decision.

Jones has another legal battle brewing, too, between him and a woman who claims Jones is her father. In this case, Alexandra Davis sued Jones in March for defamation where she claims, following an initial March 2022 lawsuit, Jones and his representatives embarked on a public campaign attacking her character, "based knowingly on false statements and accusations."