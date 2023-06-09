Jerry Jones expects Dak Prescott to be his QB for ‘a long time’

The 2023 season will mark the 8th year that Dak Prescott will be under center for the Dallas Cowboys. If Jerry Jones has his way, expect many more seasons to come.

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is happy with his quarterback Dak Prescott and anticipates having the veteran remain the signal-caller for the foreseeable future.

Jones said Tuesday during an appearance on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys "expect [Prescott] to be with us a long time."

This comes, of course, with the kind of often-analyzed publicity that the Cowboys garner almost as a rule. Prescott hasn’t led Dallas to a Super Bowl, he’s a free agent after the 2025 season, and the team just traded for a 23-year-old former No. 3 overall draftee to play as understudy to the two-time Pro Bowler.

Nevertheless, Jones remains confident that Prescott is the man to continue leading the team going forward and even expects another contract extension to be an eventuality.

With Dak Prescott having a $59.4 mil cap number in 2024, Jerry Jones said "it's always on your mind." But a contract extension could happen at any point, "we expect Dak to be with us a long time." @1053thefan — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 5, 2023

Of course, eyebrows were raised when the Cowboys sent a fourth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the rights to quarterback Trey Lance. Those eyebrows moved further north when Jones alluded to the fact that the trade was made by him and his football decision makers without consulting the team’s franchise quarterback or head coach Mike McCarthy.

Jones clarified that perceived oversight on Tuesday: “You’re continually prepared to catch an opportunity,” Jones said. “If you had to think long or hard or have a committee meeting over something like that, then the train is gone. I didn't have to send it around," he continued, “I can make that trade in 5 minutes.”

Prescott is coming off a season where he experienced issues with turnovers that had not plagued him throughout his first six years. Prescott threw a league-high 15 Interceptions and after a Wild Card win in Tampa Bay in what would be legendary quarterback Tom Brady’s final game, the Cowboys once again stalled out in the divisional round of the postseason with a 19-12 loss to the 49ers. In that game, Prescott threw two more interceptions.

The fallout from that loss meant Dallas parted ways with former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and elevated McCarthy to play call duties.

Perhaps also some urgency from that loss meant Dallas jumped at an opportunity to trade for a talented but unproven option in case things turn sour with Prescott. Lance, who has only started four games at the NFL level after the 49ers traded four draft picks to move up and select the former North Dakota State standout, comes to Dallas as the third string option behind Prescott and backup Cooper Rush.

Expect to see the Cowboys try to integrate Lance into the lineup for some designed plays with the expectation that he could usurp Rush as backup by 2024.

After Jones previously told reporters that the implications from the trade "didn't cross my mind, period," his followup today makes it clear that Dak Prescott is still the guy in Dallas.

