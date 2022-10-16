'Dead to me': Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said 'Fly Eagles Fly' on national television and Dallas fans did not like that

Garrett picked the Eagles to beat the Cowboys on Sunday night, but fans seemed more upset about the phrase he used.

PHILADELPHIA — Jason Garrett, how could you?

The former Dallas Cowboys head coach garnered a lot of attention on social media Sunday night -- but not in a good way.

Prior to the Cowboys' game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, Garrett, along with other analysts, made their picks for the game.

The majority of the pregame broadcasters, including Garrett, picked the 5-0 Eagles to beat the 4-1 Cowboys.

However, Garrett's pick isn't what drew the ire of Dallas fans on Twitter. It seemed to be the way the former coach made his pick.

"We've been talking about it all year long, Eagles the most complete team. I think Dallas has the best defense, look for Philadelphia to run the ball and run the ball at Micah Parsons," Garrett said during his pick. "I never thought I'd say this in my life -- fly Eagles fly. I pick the Eagles."

Yes, he just said that! pic.twitter.com/V4pKP06rco — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 17, 2022

Cue the Twitter firestorm.

"Fly Eagles Fly" is the signature fight song for Philadelphia, and Garrett's use of the phrase led to fans expressing their anger toward the longtime Cowboys head coach.

Garrett, who was 1-4 on his picks as an analyst for Sunday Night Football, was offensive coordinator in Dallas for three years and then he spent 10 more seasons as head coach.

"Jason Garrett, you are now dead to me sir," one Twitter user wrote.

Jason Garrett, you are now dead to me sir pic.twitter.com/891hlT3iJ7 — ✭ 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒂 𝑴𝒊𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒆 ✭ (@ParisaMichelle) October 17, 2022

"Jason Garrett going the extra mile saying “Fly Eagles Fly” is the ultimate disrespect," wrote another.

Jason Garrett going the extra mile saying “Fly Eagles Fly” is the ultimate disrespect 😒 #SNF #sundaynightfootball pic.twitter.com/cwonBpjIDk — DianaFofana (@diana_fofana) October 17, 2022

"Jason Garrett says 'Fly Eagles Fly' on National Television… if he wasn’t dead to me before, he’s Bruce Willis in the 6th Sense to me now!" another Cowboys fan tweeted.

Jason Garrett says “Fly Eagles Fly” on National Television… if he wasn’t dead to me before, he’s Bruce Willis in the 6th Sense to me now! #WeDemBoyz #GoCowboys pic.twitter.com/A5LoEsrBhX — MeatBall (@Meatball_Rocks) October 17, 2022

.@JasonGarrett just dropped the “Fly Eagles Fly” 🤢🤢 — Shan Shariff (@1053SS) October 17, 2022