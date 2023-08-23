Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware to be next Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor inductee

Owner Jerry Jones surprised DeMarcus Ware during an event Wednesday at the Star in Frisco.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRISCO, Texas — Just weeks after being enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, DeMarcus Ware has another reason to celebrate.

During an event at The Star in Frisco on Wednesday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones surprised Ware with the announcement that the legendary pass-rusher will be the next inductee into the team's famed Ring of Honor.

Ware was at the Cowboys' practice facility to participate in a season kickoff event, where he was discussing the upcoming season with current players like Dak Prescott and Zack Martin. As the event was wrapping up, Jones took the mic and delivered the news.

"As of today, we want to put you in the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor," Jones said, leading to an applause from the audience.

Ware will be inducted into the Ring of Honor at some point this season.

The Ring of Honor is displayed inside AT&T Stadium and features 22 legends who have been a part of the team. Ware will be the 23rd inductee, and first since 2018, when former front office member Gil Brandt was enshrined into the esteemed fraternity.

Ware was drafted by the Cowboys in 2005 out of Troy University. Throughout his time with the team through the 2013, he became the team's all-time leader in sacks.

He recorded 117 of his 138.5 career sacks as a Cowboys player, and was named an All-Pro first team linebacker four times.

He had a career-high 20 sacks in 2008, as well as 15.5 sacks in 2010 and 19.5 in 2011.

In 2014, he went on to join the Denver Broncos, where he won a Super Bowl championship at the end of the 2015 season. He retired in 2017.