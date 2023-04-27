'I played baseball. I love baseball. ' | DeMarcus Ware's Hall of Fame NFL career almost didn't happen without meeting another Auburn legend

Cowboys fans recognize the bright smile and revere his defensive dominance. What you may not know is how he almost never played football. He loved baseball, rather.

DALLAS — His super power: Disruption.

Fast and feared, DeMarcus Ware is among the most-dominant pass rushers in NFL history. His story may have never happened were it not for a chance meeting though.

Growing up in Auburn, Ala., football wasn't on Ware's radar.

"I played baseball. I love baseball. And that was like my jam, right," Ware told WFAA Sports Anchor Joe Trahan in an exclusive one-on-one interview.

Enter another Auburn sports legend.

"And I remember in the Boys and Girls Club, I saw, you know, Bo Jackson. I didn't know who Bo Jackson was at the time," Ware told Trahan.

Soon thereafter, Ware was working concessions and selling soft drinks at an Auburn game where Jackson was honored. Ware told WFAA he saw the crowd go crazy for Jackson and witnessing that reception lit a fire within him.

"That's what moved me into starting to play football, because I said, if [Bo Jackson] can move a crowd like that, I can do the same thing," Ware said.

Ware's talent and tenacity moved Cowboys fans, alright. Ware is Dallas' all-time sack leader with 117 donning the star on his helmet. Twenty of those 117 came in 2008, alone, en route to a NFC Defensive Player of the Year. He finished second in the AP Defensive Player of the Year voting behind Pittsburgh's James Harrison.

"I knew I couldn't be stopped," Ware said.

Ware then departed from Dallas to Denver, where he led the Broncos to a Super Bowl title in 2015.

All of those moments from Ware's 12 seasons in the NFL, nine with Dallas, were culminated into one.

"DeMarcus, the moment you walked in Jerry's office, you had that realization, right? You said: 'I need a moment.' What went through your mind? What were you thinking," Trahan asked Ware.

"I saw [Jerry Jones] with the gold jacket on and still hadn't hit me yet. And I'm like, 'what are you doing?' Right then at that time, my whole spirit sort of like dropped. My heart stopped. I could not breathe at all," Ware responded. "I stepped back and I was all right. You did it. I mean, I'm like shaking right now a little bit … like you did it."

More than sheer athleticism paved Ware's road to the Hall of Fame in Canton. He had an innate ability to turn a negative into a positive. Ware told WFAA not having a father in his life was a prime motivator for him.

"Every Sunday, something grew in me from all the hurt ... all the pain ... I put that out on the field when I let God lead me through the whole thing," Ware said. "It was so many negative things. But no matter what, everything negative that happened, something more positive came from it because I pushed through it."

As he prepares for his Hall of Fame induction this summer, Ware is living the "dad" life with his wonderfully modern family. Ware re-married a couple of years ago. He and his wife, Angela, share a toddler they call "MJ," and Marley and DeMarcus Jr. are growing up fast.

"Are there lessons that you pass on to your children that you may have learned from sports," Trahan asked Ware.

"What’s for free is your effort," Ware said. "You put in as much effort in whatever that you do and you will be OK."

Ware was a disruptor and chaos creator, but now he's found peace in solitude that he's proven himself on and off the field.

"The gold jacket ... I mean, it's a dream come true. But you see that all the hard work and sacrifice that you made for the family, not for yourself," Ware said. "All the sacrifices for everybody else … this is the first time I can say this is my individual accolade that’s at the top, that means the most to me."