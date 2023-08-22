53-man prediction 2.0: Injury impact on expected Cowboys’ Week 1 roster

With the Dallas Cowboys nearing their final preseason game, the roster is starting to take shape with a few camp battles still to be determined.

DALLAS — The first road preseason game made for a tough overall week for the Dallas Cowboys, who lost the contest in Seattle but, more importantly, they lost two players who were expected to make the 53-man roster.

The bad news is the team lost one significant contributor in third-round linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, along with another rookie, tight end John Stephens, who had appeared on his way to earning a spot on the team as an undrafted free agent. Both saw their seasons come to an end prematurely with ACL tears.

It’s unfortunate that Dallas won’t have their full array of talent come Week 1, but no one is going to feel sad for the Cowboys in a sport where attrition is a major factor, so they’ll move forward. Losing two players is tough, but it will also open the competition for others to win those jobs on the roster.

Here is a look at the post-injury 53-man roster prediction for the Cowboys with the preseason finale coming this weekend:

QB (2): Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

This is simple. Prescott is the starter and Rush has shown to be a capable backup.

Third stringer Will Grier hasn’t done enough to force the Cowboys to keep three quarterbacks but expect him back on the practice squad (PS).

RB (3): Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn

This is where things start to get interesting.

The team does have five running backs who could make the roster, including veteran runner Ronald Jones. However, Jones is currently banged up and has a two-game suspension coming.

Dowdle and Vaughn have shown enough to beat out Davis, who could be headed for the PS to keep up some depth. It looks like Dowdle is the clear backup to Tony Pollard now, but the rookie sixth-rounder Vaughn is turning up the heat with his electric play in the preseason. Both scored touchdowns in the game at Seattle.

Cooper Rush to Rico Dowdle Passing TD (1/1) pic.twitter.com/5iskWJJEQL — NFL TD Videos (@NFLTDVideos2023) August 20, 2023

Dallas could keep four RBs, but they need the numbers elsewhere.

WR (6): CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Brooks

The first five can be written in pen, their place is safe on the roster.

Brooks making it is a small surprise, but by most accounts, he’s outplayed Fehoko this summer, and the rookie’s ability to play on special teams helps him stick. Watch for Fehoko to return on the PS.

TE (3): Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, Peyton Hendershot

Stephens’ injury opens the door for either Hendershot or McKeon, because one of them would’ve been the odd man out. In this projection, Hendershot makes the roster because it’s likely easier to get McKeon onto the PS and the Cowboys want to keep all four tight ends in-house.

OL (10): Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Terence Steele, Matt Farniok, Matt Waletzko, Josh Ball, T.J. Bass, Asim Richards

The Cowboys go long on the offensive line because of uncertainty and health issues. Chuma Edoga is currently injured and there’s no word on when he’ll return so the Cowboys could put him on the injured reserve list or the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to start the season. His absence opens up a spot for Bass’ inclusion as an undrafted free agent.

Ball had a solid night in the second exhibition game, so there’s a lot on the line in the preseason finale for him as one of the players on the bubble.

DL (10): DeMarcus Lawrence, Osa Odighizuwa, Johnathan Hankins, Micah Parsons, Dorance Armstrong, Mazi Smith, Sam Williams, Chauncey Golston, Dante Fowler, Viliami Fehoko

Neville Gallimore and Quinton Bohanna are good enough to make the roster, but the Cowboys don’t have the space for them. Perhaps the team shops them for help at another position, but the defensive line is stacked for the Cowboys. Golston and Fehoko make it in a tough call over the veterans, but both Gallimore and Bohanna would make great PS candidates.

LB (5): Leighton Vander Esch, Damone Clark, Jabril Cox, Devin Harper, Isaiah Land

Five seems thin, but this is a place where the Cowboys could go short because of how they use their safeties.

If Overshown is indeed lost for the year, I dont think team needs to add a LB. Harper improvement & Land being a player might be enough. Plus with how they use their safeties might be enough. — Ben Grimaldi (@BenGrimaldi) August 20, 2023

Land was a defensive end in college, but the team has used him as a pass rushing linebacker and he picked up a sack in Seattle, after forcing three holding calls in Week 1. The undrafted free agent’s playing time will be expedited and the team will see where he fits on special teams to give him a second avenue to make the roster.

CB (6): Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore, DaRon Bland, Kelvin Joseph, Eric Scott Jr., Nahshon Wright, Jourdan Lewis starts on the PUP**

The top three are set, and Joseph’s play in the preseason has been strong, so the former second-round cornerback makes four. Scott has been picked on in the preseason after getting some hype in camp, but the team does like him, so expect him to stick.

Lewis hasn’t gotten on the field yet this summer as he recovers from a foot injury that knocked him out for the last half of 2022. The veteran CB has said that he can do everything needed to be ready, but he also hasn’t practiced yet. The Cowboys will likely hold his roster space by utilizing the PUP, which allows them to keep Wright for now.

Safety (5): Donovan Wilson, Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, Israel Mukuamu, Markquese Bell

Five is a big number for a team at safety, but the Cowboys have great depth at the position and could use them interchangeably close to the line or outside on receivers. With the lack of depth at LB and CB, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will mix and match his safeties at those places to make the numbers work.

Dallas has five NFL-caliber safeties, expect the team to keep them all and utilize them as Quinn sees fit, which is his specialty.

ST (3): Bryan Anger, Trent Sieg, kicker to be named later

Punter Anger and long snapper Sieg are locks but expect the team to find a veteran kicker who they can rely on to make most of his kicks inside of 50-yards after expected option Tristan Vizcaino was cut early in camp and with USFL signee Brandon Aubrey having an inconsistent camp.

Don’t be surprised if the team doesn’t have a kicker when the initial 53-man roster comes out so that they can keep another position player from being exposed to other teams, and then add a kicker before the season starts once practice squads have been filled.

Which player on the bubble do you think is most in danger of missing out on a roster spot for the Cowboys? Share your thoughts with Ben on Twitter @BenGrimaldi.