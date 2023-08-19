What to watch as Cowboys battle Seahawks in preseason action

Player evaluation will continue to take priority as the Dallas Cowboys travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks in their second preseason game of 2023.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are heading up north for their second preseason game with a road contest from Lumen Field against the Seattle Seahawks set for Saturday evening. It will be a battle of two playoff teams from a season ago, and if tradition holds, the closest thing to a dress rehearsal before the regular season begins.

Although fans will get to see an extended look at some players who are expected to contribute come September, it’s also likely that most of the top Cowboys will still sit this one out. There’s little to be gained from watching Dak Prescott or Micah Parsons in a meaningless game, but getting in an extra series or two from potential starters is anticipated.

Here’s what else there is to look out for as the Cowboys prepare for their second preseason game from the Pacific Northwest:

Grier gets a long look

Mike McCarthy hasn’t given his game plan yet, but he has let on that third string quarterback Will Grier will get an extended look.

Will Grier will get a “super long” look from the #Cowboys against the Seahawks — per MM. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 17, 2023

Grier had some good moments in the preseason last year, and some thought he outplayed Cooper Rush to win the backup quarterback, but the team saw it differently. The Cowboys wound up keeping only two quarterbacks and Grier was relegated to the practice squad but called up when Prescott was injured in Week 1 last year.

The playtime bump feels like a similar path for the team this year, and Grier will have the next two games to earn his way onto the 53-man roster. With the Cowboys only expected to keep two quarterbacks, Grier can state his case to stick in Dallas, even as a practice squad candidate.

Rookies rising

In the exhibition opener, a few members of the rookie class stood out, and the shining stars were running back Deuce Vaughn and tight end John Stephens. Both the sixth-round pick and undrafted free agent scored touchdowns and led the charge for the offense.

After standing out in their first outing, the Cowboys gave Vaughn and Stephens extra looks in their few practices leading up to this game against the Seahawks. The duo had been playing well in training camp, and that translated into success on the field against real competition.

Now the goal is to see if the rookies can continue their rise in Week 2 of the preseason. Expect Vaughn and Stephens to get the opportunity to back up their play once again.

Cornerback competition

Dallas’ defense has one of the top cornerback tandems in the league with Stephon Gilmore and Trevon Diggs. Slot corner DaRon Bland’s job is also safe, but the depth chart is still getting settled this summer.

Rookie cornerback Eric Scott Jr. had some hype behind him early in camp, but it’s clear he still has work to do. Third-year cornerbacks Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright have also struggled at times in camp, and in the first preseason game.

With Diggs and Gilmore not likely to play, and veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis still not able to practice, the Cowboys will be getting a long look at the youth at the position. How it shakes out against a solid Seahawks passing game, one that might play their starters for a few series, could tell defensive coordinator Dan Quinn something about his cornerback group.

Offensive line oscillation

One of the big question marks about the Cowboys right now is their offensive line. After the starting five, it’s a unit that needs some work and they struggled to find consistency in their first preseason game. The backups will get plenty of work to sort out where the team stands, which will allow the decision makers to determine if they might need to seriously consider other options.

Depth of the Cowboys’ offensive line is an issue that must be addressed. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 12, 2023

Linemen that the Cowboys are expected to be counting on that will have the spotlight on them on Saturday evening include second-year tackle Matt Waletzko, guard Josh Ball, versatile interior lineman Matt Farniok, guard Brock Hoffman, and rookies Asim Richards, T.J. Bass, and Earl Bostick.

The Cowboys have three preseason games, and this is the second chance to see who can play or if the team is in trouble when it comes to the depth of their offensive line. It’s one of the few concerns in Dallas.

A second chance for Aubrey

The other elephant in the room for the Cowboys is their kicking situation. Former USFL kicker Brandon Aubrey had an uneven showing in the first preseason game, to match his training camp performance. The hope is that the rookie kicker will have a stronger outing to ease the concerns about his ability.

Aubrey figures to get ample opportunity to prove he belongs. If he has another hiccup, Dallas might need to look elsewhere.

