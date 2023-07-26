Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs proud of new contract, what it means for his family

The Dallas cornerback says he cried on the plane to Oxnard, thinking about how he'll be able to take care of his son and mother.

OXNARD, Calif. — Trevon Diggs is one of the best cornerbacks in the game.

"Some of the stuff he does, you know, you can't teach," fellow cornerback Stephon Gilmore said. "He's got a natural instinct for touching the ball."

And now, his bank account reflects that -- with a new five-year, $97 million deal. But, this new contract is just the beginning for Diggs.

"I'm just trying to put together a great resume," he said. "To where at the end of the day, I'll go down as one of the best DBs to ever play the game."

The biggest impact Diggs felt with this new deal, though, had nothing to do with football. It was all about what this new contract means for how he can take care of his family.

"I was extremely proud," he said. "I was crying on my way to Oxnard, on the plane. It just made me feel good, made me feel like a proud father, just being able to take care of my family, take care of my son, take care of my mom."

With a contract like this, there are expectations -- of performance, of leadership. But, Diggs is generally on the quieter side.

The Dallas Cowboys don't want him to change that.

"You start asking people to act differently because of the size of their paycheck? I'm not for that," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "I think we all understand that the more money you make, the more responsibility you do have. But you don't have to change your personality.

Instead, Diggs is taking his cues for leadership -- and overall behavior -- from fellow soft-spoken corner Gilmore.

"He's waking up at 6 o'clock every day," Diggs said of Gilmore. "So now I want to wake up at 6 o'clock every day. He eats perfect. He doesn't eat nothing... he doesn't eat foolishness. He'd see me eating gummy snacks, and he'd be like 'why are you eating that'? So, he's just showing me how to last in the league that long."

Diggs is entering his fourth NFL season, coming off 14 interceptions in the last two years and freshly signed to a big new contract.

Is he at the top of his game?

"Hell no," he said. "I'm just starting. Literally."