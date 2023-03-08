Dallas Cowboys training camp stock watch: Players trending up and down

With preseason games on the horizon, there has already been movement at Dallas Cowboys camp with some players beating expectations and others lagging behind.

DALLAS — Training camp is entering its second full week for the Dallas Cowboys, and trends are beginning to show. There’s still no Zack Martin exuding his future Hall of Fame presence at guard, but Micah Parsons is wreaking havoc, and the kickers are struggling. Meanwhile, the passing game is looking good with Dak Prescott having quality receivers to throw to again.

There’s a positive vibe around the team as we check in with whose stock is up, and those trending down early at Oxnard:

Stock up: Mazi Smith

The rookie was a surprise pick for the Cowboys, who have bypassed defensive tackles early in the draft for years, but Smith has been showing glimpses of why he was Dallas’ choice. Smith has shown the impressive strength that he was known for at Michigan by pushing the pocket during practice and throwing around offensive linemen in drills.

Cowboys NT Mazi Smith’s strength translates to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/H7e1tVQHdb — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 5, 2023

Camp observers have noted that the rookie needs to get quicker at the snap, but Smith’s gotten better as camp has gone on and he remains stout up the middle. A trio of Smith, Johnathan Hankins, Osa Odighizuwa in the middle of the defensive line is going to be tough to move the ball against.

Stock down: Luke Schoonmaker

The second-round selection in April has been battling a foot injury, and unfortunately, it’s costing Schoonmaker precious time to make an early impression. The rookie TE suffered a setback late last week and although he’s due to start working his way back into practice, he likely won’t be going full steam ahead any time soon.

That’s not good news for the Cowboys, who used a premium pick on a player who has missed a large chunk of the offseason, and still isn’t ready for a full workload at camp. Tight end is one of the tougher positions to adjust to at the NFL level and Schoonmaker has fallen even further behind.

Stock up: DeMarvion Overshown

The rookie theme continues with the third-rounder’s ascension over the past few days of practice. Overshown had two interceptions in the latest Cowboys workout, with one of them being a juggling catch as he was heading to the ground.

The UT product was drafted as a LB who had the athletic prowess to run, hit, and cover, which are traits that have been showing up. Overshown did get beat for a score off a rub play, but that’s the type of thing he’ll have to learn at this level. Overshown has been making more plays that stand out as camp progresses.

Stock up: Prescott’s WR corps

The new offense looks to be benefitting Prescott, who is hitting stride with his receivers. The franchise QB looked good through the early portion of camp where his favorite targets right now are no surprise. CeeDee Lamb has had a great camp, offseason acquisition Brandin Cooks has meshed well with Prescott, Michael Gallup looks like he’s back to good health, and rookie Jalen Brooks continues to impress. Last year’s third-round pick Jalen Tolbert looks like he’s made improvements since a poor rookie campaign as well.

Despite the silly things being talked about by the national media about a few interceptions from Prescott in camp, by most observers, the Cowboys signal caller is having a stellar summer in his new passing offense.

Stock down: Kickers

The kicking competition has already become an unpleasant part of camp for the Cowboys. If kickers Tristan Vizcaino and Brandon Aubrey had been making their tries, we wouldn’t be hearing much about their duel yet. That, unfortunately, isn’t the case. Both kickers have struggled and failed mightily in Mike McCarthy’s mojo moments, prompting boos from the fans observing in Oxnard.

Cowboys kickers miss their first four field goal attempts of the Mojo Moment, and the fans have seen enough. The boo birds are out in force. pic.twitter.com/LMCIIFntFu — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 5, 2023

There’s time left in camp and three preseason games to go, but the Cowboys are already addressing the situation. The team released Vizcaino, leaving Aubrey, who doesn’t have any NFL kicking experience, as the only kicker right now.

After many people felt like Dallas hadn’t done enough during the offseason to help their kicking situation, the early returns have been nothing short of a disaster. With the expected favorite Vizcaino already out, the Cowboys will need to see more from Aubrey, or they’ll soon be looking to sign a veteran kicker.

Stock up: The importance of safeties

There was a time when the Cowboys didn’t put much stock into their safeties and were content with average performances at the positions. That has changed under coordinator Dan Quinn. In the last two years, the Cowboys have doled out four new deals to their safeties, and Hooker becomes the first one to get a second deal in that time frame.

Hooker agreed to a three-year contract extension, worth up to $24 million, that includes an $8 million signing bonus and $16.5 million guaranteed.

That’s a significant deal for Hooker, especially after the team re-upped with safety Donovan Wilson earlier this offseason. Hooker has played well since joining the Cowboys in 2021 and the team is finally recognizing the value of the position.

Stock tips

Other players will have a shot at showing off in the upcoming preseason games after opening camp with some buzz. Those that have made a positive impression include rookie WR Brooks, CB Eric Scott Jr., tight ends Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot, and Sean McKeon, rookie RB Deuce Vaughn, and LB Jabril Cox.

The veterans who have work to do to reestablish their place on the roster include DT Neville Gallimore, OL Josh Ball, and CB Jourdan Lewis, who still hasn’t been activated off the physically unable to perform list.

Blue chip stock

It’s getting repetitive at this point, but Parsons has been the best player on the field. That’s not a surprise since he’s among the top players in the league at any position, but he’s been dominant to the point that he’s almost disrupting the offense’s ability to practice.

The offseason work that Parsons put in, and the mindset that has been on display daily, continue to show an elite player. Parsons spoke recently about not just wanting to merely be a Hall of Fame player, but to be regarded as one of the best players of all-time.

“I don’t think I just want to make the Hall of Fame, I want to be known as one of the greatest Hall of Famers. There’s categories to everything. There’s good, there’s great, and there’s perfect.” The two-time All-Pro continued, “I don’t want to just be mentioned in the Hall of Fame. Yeah, that’s a great accolade, but I want to be one of the greatest in the Hall of Fame.”

That’s the mentality that has made Parsons one of the current greats and the best player in Oxnard thus far.