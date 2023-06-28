Cowboys release schedule for 2023 training camp

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are set to begin training camp in July as we near the start of the 2023 regular season.
The Cowboys on Wednesday announced the schedule for this year's training camp in Oxnard, California, and fans will be able to attend most of the practice sessions free of charge.
Dallas will open training camp on July 26 at the Residence Inn at River Ridge. It's the 17th time the Cowboys have held training camp in Oxnard and the 44th time in Southern California.
The Oxnard camp will conclude on Aug. 15.
Below is the full schedule for the 2023 training camp. The public can attend dates marked "open practice."
- Wednesday, July 26 11:30 a.m. – Open Practice
- Thursday, July 27 11:30 a.m. – Open Practice
- Friday, July 28 – Closed
- Saturday, July 29 – Open Practice: Cowboys Back Together Weekend& Opening Ceremonies
- 9:00 a.m. Fan Activations Open
- 11:00 a.m. Opening Ceremony
- 11:30 a.m. Open Practice
- Sunday, July 30 Players off – no practice
- Monday, July 31 11:00 a.m. – Open Practice
- Tuesday, August 1 11:00 a.m. – Open Practice
- Wednesday, August 2 – Closed
- Thursday, August 3 11:00 a.m. – Open Practice
- Friday, August 4 – Closed
- Saturday, August 5 11:00 a.m. – Open Practice
- Sunday, August 6 Players off – no practice
- Monday, August 7 11:00 a.m. – Open Practice/Heroes Appreciation Day
- Tuesday, August 8 11:00 a.m. – Open Practice
- Wednesday, August 9 – Closed
- Thursday, August 10 11:00 a.m. – Open Practice
- Friday, August 11 – Travel to Dallas
- Saturday, August 12 – Kickoff vs. Jacksonville, return to Oxnard after game
- Sunday, August 13 Players off – no practice
- Monday, August 14 11:00 a.m. – Open practice
- Tuesday, August 15 11:00 a.m. – Final open practice
- Wednesday, August 16 - Closed
- Thursday, August 17 - Closed
- Friday, August 18 - Travel to Seattle