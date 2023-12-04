Are the Cowboys signaling their desire to take a signal caller at the draft?

Despite having a franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, and a viable backup with Cooper Rush, the Dallas Cowboys could look for a QB prospect at the NFL Draft.

DALLAS — Teams are in full draft mode right now, crossing their T’s and dotting their I’s in preparation. For the Dallas Cowboys, that means exploring all options, even if it’s not at a position of need.

The early part of the offseason for Dallas was spent strengthening the roster, leaving few holes. Having a solid starting unit on both sides of the ball will allow the Cowboys to draft the best available player at a position where they need the most help in the early rounds. Not all positions are created equally, and the Cowboys are not likely to select a quarterback on the first or second day of the draft.

However, Jerry and Stephen Jones have both said this offseason they would like to draft a young QB to develop behind starter Dak Prescott and the team is exploring their options.

Another QB that has piqued the Cowboys interest. Houston’s Clayton Tune made a 30-visit to The Star earlier. https://t.co/jsaOjad6YC — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) April 12, 2023

Both Clayton Tune and Aidan O’Connell are projected to be late round quarterbacks selected on the final day of the draft. Neither would be a threat to Prescott’s job, but Dallas would be wise to start looking for someone younger to challenge veteran backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

The Cowboys surely remember, though, how valuable a rookie QB can be. Prescott was a fourth-round pick in 2016 and since that time, the team has used just two draft picks on a QB. The team selected Mike White in the fifth round of the 2018 draft and used a seventh-round selection on Ben DiNucci in 2020. Neither player worked out with the Cowboys, but White has been a solid spot starter for the New York Jets.

Dallas is in a good position in the quarterback room with Prescott and Rush, but both signal callers are currently 29-years old, so a younger option to develop is needed. Third string QB Will Grier had some nice moments last preseason, but the team must consider getting younger at the position with a projectable talent.

Despite the success of Rush over the last two seasons – he won five of six starts when forced into duty – the time seems right to begin looking for new blood at the most valuable position in the game. Rush doesn’t have the upside that some of the prospects coming out in this draft do and training someone to replace the veteran QB to play behind Prescott would be smart.

If the Cowboys selected Tune, they’d be getting a QB who took to the air and thrived in a timing offense at Houston. Tune threw for 30 touchdowns in 2021, and for 40 scores last season, so he can get the ball in the end zone. With 104 touchdown passes spanning 47 during his collegiate career, the 2022 Independence Bowl MVP has shown good production.

Clayton Tune is a QB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.81 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 18 out of 911 QB from 1987 to 2023.



Correcting (again) to add in his cone time. https://t.co/17xkHiWJgR pic.twitter.com/tTbqtffcl1 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 12, 2023

Meanwhile, O’Connell played in a more conservative offensive system, so his numbers aren’t as gaudy. As a starter over the last two years at Purdue, O’Connell threw for 28, and 23 touchdowns, respectively. O’Connell lacks an elite attribute but is a tough competitor and is capable of grinding out games. He feels perfectly suited to play a Rush-type of role in the NFL.

The Cowboys appear ready to draft a replacement to be Prescott’s future backup, which should lead the team to selecting a QB late in the 2023 draft. Tune and O’Connell have been popular names in most mock drafts for the Cowboys recently and the team getting a closer look at each confirms the interest. Rush’s new contract is for two years, which would be an ideal amount of time for a young QB to sit and learn behind Prescott and Rush.

Dak Prescott remains the QB of the Cowboys for the immediate future, but that doesn’t mean the franchise shouldn’t explore finding a better option to be the backup. Expect the Cowboys to select a signal caller late in the upcoming draft.