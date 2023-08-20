Cowboys rookie DeMarvion Overshown suffered torn ACL in Seattle game, will miss season

The former Texas Longhorn was selected in the third round of the 2023 draft.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys' fears came true on Sunday afternoon.

Rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown suffered a knee injury early in Saturday night's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

A team source confirmed to WFAA on Sunday that the injury was a torn ACL, which will sideline the rookie for the regular season.

During Saturday's game, Overshown was able to walk off the field after suffering the injury but had to be carted back to the locker room.

The 23-year-old from Tyler, Texas, was selected in the third round of the 2023 draft out of the University of Texas at Austin.

Confirmed the news about Demarvion Overshown and John Stephens.

So tough for those young players to both suffer ACL injuries, ending their rookie seasons.

Overshown turned heads all training camp long.

John Stephens was quietly going about carving out a role on this team.@wfaa — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 20, 2023

Overshown was expected to compete for snaps at the linebacker position, which was an area in need of depth for the Cowboys.

The rookie had nine total tackles in the two preseason games before his injury.

Overshown was a standout linebacker for the Texas Longhorns, where he grabbed first-team All-Big 12 honors in his senior year. He finished his final college year with 96 tackles and four sacks.

More bad news

A team source also confirmed that rookie wide receiver John Stephens suffered a torn ACL on Saturday. He signed as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.