Cowboys, NFL donating $400,000 to Uvalde

The $400,000 will directly support the families of the victims, survivors and the Uvalde community.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys organization is teaming up with the NFL Foundation to provide financial support for the Uvalde community following the school shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead.

The two groups announced they will be sending a combined $400,000 to Uvalde, with $200,000 going to the Robb School Memorial Fund and the other $200,000 going to the Uvalde Strong Fund.

The $400,000 will directly support the families of the victims, survivors and the Uvalde community.

“Our hearts are broken for the families affected by the senseless tragedy that occurred in Uvalde, Texas on May 24th, 2022,” Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Charlotte Jones said. “There are simply no words to describe the pain and sorrow that we feel for the Uvalde community. We hold them tight in our thoughts and continued prayers.”

The Robb School Memorial Fund is in collaboration with the OneStar Foundation and supported by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District among other local organizations and officials.

The fund has been opened at First State Bank of Uvalde for the families of Robb Elementary School, and 100% of all donations are charitable and will go to the victims and survivors of the incident.

Anyone wishing to make contributions to the victims can visit onestarfoundation.org/donate.

Uvalde Strong Fund, which is being coordinated through the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, is a relief fund established to support Uvalde residents – individuals, families and community organizations connected to the tragedy at Robb Elementary School.

The support from the NFL Foundation and the Cowboys will be directed to community recovery in the areas of mental health and trauma.