Best and worst case scenarios for Cowboys at NFL Draft

Barring a trade, the Dallas Cowboys will have to wait until the 26th pick of the NFL Draft but there are opportunities for them to come out a winner.

DALLAS — Draft day has finally arrived, and it’s Christmas in April for NFL fans.

The day has been analyzed and prognosticated upon for months leading up to the start of the event. Even though the draft is seven rounds long, spanning three days, none is more anticipated than Round 1.

For the Dallas Cowboys, with an offseason spent securing their starters on both sides of the ball, there is freedom in knowing that they aren’t tied to just one position and can draft the best player available at a place where the roster is thin. In what has been called one of the most unpredictable drafts in years, guessing who the Cowboys will select at pick 26 might be an exercise in futility.

However, there are some selections that might thrill fans tonight, while other picks might frustrate the fan base. While watching the team make their first round pick it’s important to remember the Cowboys are generally pretty good at this, drafting three All-Pro players in the last three drafts while being at the top among franchises at finding All-Pro talent over the last decade.

Since 2010, the Cowboys are tied with the 49ers for most first-team All-Pro draft picks with 9.



Dez Bryant (1)

Sean Lee (1)

Tyron Smith (2)

DeMarco Murray (1)

Travis Frederick (1)

Zack Martin (6)

Ezekiel Elliott (1)

Trevon Diggs (1)

Micah Parsons (2) — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 25, 2023

That won’t stop some fans from getting upset no matter who Dallas drafts, but the team has earned some trust. With that said, here are some of the best and worst case scenarios for the Cowboys on an important night.

Best case: Drafting RB Bijan Robinson

OK, this might be a bit of a controversial statement with running backs devalued around the league, but for the Cowboys, Robinson makes a lot of sense. The Texas running back is one of the best players in the draft and getting him at 26 would be a steal for his talent. Robinson is also more than just a runner from the backfield; he can also be used in the passing game.

With quarterback Dak Prescott under contract for two more years, and assuming he gets extended, the veteran signal caller probably has four or five more top-level years left, which would coincide with Robinson’s rookie deal.

Running backs don’t hold up for long anymore, but that’s something that Dallas can worry about four years down the line. The NFC is there for the taking in the immediate future and Robinson is the best player if he’s available at No. 26.

Worst case: Drafting a TE

The Cowboys lost starting Dalton Schultz in free agency, but they do have two good, young options in Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot. Additionally, the draft is deep at the position, so the team can wait to address it later.

Using a first round pick on top rated tight end Michael Mayer, who isn’t an elite athlete, or Dalton Kincaid, who’s had back issues, would be a risky proposition. The offense could use a dynamic tight end, but taking any of the prospects at 26, where you want to reduce the chances of selecting a bust, wouldn’t be ideal.

Best case: Drafting DT Calijah Kancey

It’s a name that has been popping up recently, and the Cowboys would be lucky to select one of the best interior pass rushers in the draft. Dallas hasn’t had a defensive tackle who has had the ability to get to the quarterback in a long time or drafted a defensive tackle in the first round in 32 years, but Kancey can change all that.

The All-American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year had 7.5 sacks last year, as well as 14.5 tackles for a loss. Kancey lacks ideal size in the middle, but he is powerful and has a quick first step that allows him to get around offensive linemen.

If the Cowboys can line up a pass rusher in the middle to pair with their firepower on the edges, the defense could take things to another level.

Worst case: Trading up

Jerry Jones has never been one to shy away from making a draft day trade to get a player he covets, but this isn’t the year to get aggressive. To get any of the players with a first-round grade for the Cowboys, it would likely take their second-round pick to move up.

#Cowboys' Stephen Jones says the 15-17 range for number of first-rounders "is pretty close." — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) April 24, 2023

With this being a draft doesn’t have a ton of elite talent at the top, but does boast a deep pool of good prospects, it’s better to acquire picks than give them away. It would be especially bad to trade up and draft an running back – even Robinson – or a tight end, given the depth at both positions.

Best case: Drafting a top WR

Cowboys fans don’t have to look back very far to be reminded that when a good receiver falls to you, it’s best to accept the gift. In 2020, the team was surprised when wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was available and they jumped at the opportunity to take him. If a similar thing happens tonight, Dallas needs to be ready to make the same decision.

There are varying opinions on who are the best wide receivers in this draft, but if Jaxon Smith Njigba, Jordan Addison, or Zay Flowers are on the board when the Cowboys are on the clock, the team should sprint to the podium to make the pick.

The Cowboys have a need to get better at wide receivers and taking one of the best players at the position, despite this being a deep wide receivers group, would be smart.

Best case: Drafting an offensive lineman

The offensive line is an area that the Cowboys have not been shied away from over the last 12 years, so they will pull the trigger on improving their offensive line if given the chance. Not every offensive lineman prospect falls into this category, but if the team can draft Darnell Wright, Steve Avila, or if an even more highly rated tackle falls to them, Dallas needs to pull the trigger.

The rebuild on the offensive line is still ongoing, and the Cowboys would benefit by drafting another top prospect at the position.

Best case: Drafting a pass rusher

As the old saying goes, you can never have enough pass rushers so if they have the chance to select one they like, Dallas shouldn’t hesitate despite having one of the league’s best in Micah Parson.

Nolan Smith, Will McDonald and Myles Murphy would all fall into this category. Smith and Murphy are expected to be gone, but with the unpredictability of this draft, you never know. Any of these three pass rushers would make for a great night for the Cowboys.

Do you think the Cowboys should trade up in the first round of the draft? Share your thoughts with Ben on Twitter @BenGrimaldi.