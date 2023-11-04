Cowboys give Dak Prescott younger weapons in Mel Kiper mock draft 4.0

ESPN's Mel Kiper sees the Cowboys opting to replace departing target Dalton Schultz with Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer in his latest mock draft.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — What if Dak Prescott had a couple more young targets?

That is the theme ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper went with in the fourth edition of his mock draft. The Dallas Cowboys could opt to surround their eighth-year quarterback with young passing weapons as the offense transitions from the Kellen Moore era to the definitive vision of what coach Mike McCarthy will deploy.

The first target the Cowboys take is Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer.

"Dalton Schultz left in free agency, and the Cowboys never replaced him," writes Kiper. "Let's get Dak Prescott a talented safety valve here. Mayer is the best all-around tight end in this class; he's not afraid to latch on to defenders and block. Don't discount his receiving upside, either. He had 180 catches for 2,099 yards and 18 scores in three college seasons. He can be an outlet on crossers and hooks, and he'll pick up first downs after the catch. Dallas also has scouted the class' best wide receivers, so keep an eye out if one of the top guys drops."

Jerry has been comparing #Dak to Tom Brady since 2016, just FYI. https://t.co/37jJCJOP8d — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) March 4, 2023

What is fascinating about the Mayer pick is Dallas has not selected a tight end in the first round since 1997 with LSU's David LaFleur. If anything, the Cowboys have shown a willingness since 2014, when Will McClay became more influential in the personnel department, to wait until Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) to take their tight ends.

Furthermore, the Cowboys have also found value with undrafted free agents, as was the case with Oklahoma's Blake Jarwin in 2017 and Indiana's Peyton Hendershot in 2022. The fourth-round selection of Jake Ferguson from Wisconsin last year also cannot be forgotten.

The Cowboys may have already addressed tight end — just a year earlier and in a round that doesn't make as much of a splash.

Because we didn't have enough commentary on #Dak interceptions. https://t.co/L0ymjRohDA — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) January 26, 2023

Kiper has the Cowboys taking Ole Miss wideout Jonathan Mingo at No. 58 overall in Round 2. The 6-foot-2-inch, 220-pound receiver would give Prescott a weapon and also security for the Cowboys going forward if they sought to move on from Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks.

The early Day 2 selection of Mingo would indicate that the club also doesn't have high hopes for 2022 third-round wideout Jalen Tolbert, who played in eight games, started in one, and caught two passes for 12 yards in his rookie campaign.

The Cowboys' haul through the first two rounds would create logjams, but also clearly define the team's direction at receiver and tight end.

Do you think the Cowboys will take a tight end in the upcoming draft? Share your thoughts with Mark on Twitter @therealmarklane.

More Cowboys coverage: