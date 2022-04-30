Cowboys draft class: Here's who Dallas picked this year

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys' 2022 draft class is now set.
The Cowboys used their last pick of the draft in the sixth round on Saturday, setting the stage for a rookie class that will look to address some needs on both offense and defense.
The Cowboys stood pat and allowed the players to fall to them rather than moving up or down in the order through the three days of the draft.
Here's the Cowboys' 2022 draft class:
Tyler Smith
Round 1, Pick 24 - Offensive tackle, Tulsa
A Fort Worth native, Tyler Smith went to high school at North Crowley. Smith was a freshman All-American at Tulsa in 2020. He was a second-team All-American honoree in 2021.
Sam Williams
Round 2, Pick 56 - Defensive end, Ole Miss
Sam Williams was very productive during his time at Ole Miss, recording 12.5 sacks during the 2021 season and forcing four fumbles. He also recorded 57 tackles. He was a first team All-SEC honoree in 2021. He was also a third team All-American, by the Associated Press.
Jalen Tolbert
Round 3, Pick 88 - Wide receiver, South Alabama
Jalen Tolbert had eight touchdown receptions in each of his last two years at South Alabama. He caught 82 passes for 1,474 yards last year. He caught 64 passes for 1,075 yards in his junior season.
Jake Ferguson
Round 4, Pick 129 - Tight end, Wisconsin
The 2021 first-team All-Big Ten performer caught 46 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games with the Wisconsin Badgers last season.
Matt Waletzko
Round 5, Pick 155, Offensive tackle, North Dakota
Matt Waletzko has a long way to go from North Dakota to being an NFL starter. What Waletzko provides the Cowboys is another solution to the tackle situation.
DaRon Bland
Round 5, Pick 167 - Cornerback, Fresno State
DaRon Bland collected 45 combined tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and a forced fumble in his last 13 games with Fresno State, nine of which he started.
Damone Clark
Round 5, Pick 176 - Linebacker, LSU
Damone Clark is coming off spinal fusion surgery, which would keep him from the 2022 season. But he reportedly shows enough talent to warrant a low-risk fifth round pick.
John Ridgeway
Round 5, Pick 178 - Defensive tackle, Arkansas
John Ridgeway is expected to add more depth to the defensive line, especially at the tackle position.
Devin Harper
Round 6, Pick 193 - Linebacker, Oklahoma State
Devin Harper is reportedly seen as someone who could step in immediately on special teams.