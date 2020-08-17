Cowboys DT Gerald McCoy ruptures quad tendon; will miss 2020 season

McCoy, 32, was the highest-profile free agent addition of the Cowboys off-season.

FRISCO, Texas — Shortly into the first padded practice of training camp, the Dallas Cowboys lost their big free agent signing to a season-ending leg injury.

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will miss the rest of the 2020 season after rupturing his right quadriceps tendon during Monday's practice.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones revealed the severity of the injury on Monday afternoon.

McCoy suffered the injury during the individual drills portion of practice and had to be helped off the field to the locker room.

The 6 foot, 4 inches, 300-pound veteran signed a three-year, $18.3 million contract with the Cowboys in June.

McCoy was a key addition to a reloaded 2020 Cowboys defensive line, which includes fellow newcomers Dontari Poe, Aldon Smith and Everson Griffen.

Cowboys DT Gerald McCoy left practice his morning after apparently injuring his right knee.

He went to the ground in obvious pain and was helped off the field.



Just minutes before Monday's practice, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy praised the 32-year-old newcomer.

"He's a perennial Pro Bowler and he looks great," McCarthy said. "Can't say enough about the shape he's in and the energy he brings our defensive front... He's a great fit for us. We look for him to be a force inside."

McCoy was a six-time Pro Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before spending his last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers.