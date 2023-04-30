'I put it all in God's hands' | Cincinnati Bengals sign Southeast Texas native Calvin Tyler Jr.

"Thank you to 409 community for believing in me and not giving up on me. I'm ready to get to work, and I'm ready to put on for this area."

BEAUMONT, Texas — After making it to the big leagues, a Southeast Texas native is thanking everyone who believed in him.

The NFL draft began Thursday and ended Saturday, with only one former 409 athlete being drafted to a team. However, after the draft, the Cincinnati Bengals signed Calvin Tyler Jr. as an undrafted free agent.

"I thought I was going to be drafted by the 49ers honestly because that's who I was talking to the most," Tyler said. "Honestly, I knew I was going to get picked up. I put it all in God's hands. I knew no matter what he was going to put me somewhere. Cincinnati was the best team I could've went to."

Tyler's initial goal was to leave after three years of college, but a torn ACL put a pause on those plans. He did not let his time off the field deter him from achieving his goal.

"I never missed a full football season before that, and I did a lot of things during that time that helped me become a man," Tyler said. "I was able to figure out I was bigger than football. I knew no matter what once I came back I couldn't be defeated because I already got through the battle."

The Southeast Texan is excited about the opportunity and ready to make the most of it.

"Just being in the NFL organization, soaking up that, thanking them for giving me the opportunity," Tyler said. "I know the work don't stop. I'm ready to get to work and ready to compete."

He feels being signed onto the team is like a dream come true. Tyler feels he is joining a talented group of men.

"I know my first thing I'm going to do is I'm definitely going to that special teams coordinator," Tyler said. "I'm going up there as a sponge. I'm going to be prepared. I'm going to be in shape. Whatever I've got to do to make sure I'm on that 53-man roster I'm going to do."

Tyler shared some advice with young Southeast Texans stemming from his experiences.

"Believe in yourself first," Tyler said. "Don't let nobody tell you what you can't do. I know that sounds cliché, but I had to learn that. If you really want it, you'll act like it. You got to work. You got to go through them hard challenges and be prepared.

The young Southeast Texas man thanked the community that never gave up on him.

"Thank you to the 409 community for believing in me and not giving up on me," Tyler said. "I'm ready to get to work, and I'm ready to put on for this area."