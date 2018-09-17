BEREA -- The Cleveland Browns plan to find a new kicker by Thursday's game against the New York Jets, according to reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday morning that the Browns plan to change kickers this week after Zane Gonzalez missed four kicks for the Browns on Sunday, including the go-ahead and tying attempts inside the final two minutes of play in a 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

To no one’s surprise, Browns are expected to change kickers this week, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2018

RELATED | Zane Gonzalez: Cleveland Browns' loss to New Orleans Saints 'on me 100 percent'

Gonzalez took responsibility for the loss following the game, but many fans found his struggles unacceptable.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday that the Browns already have plans to try out veteran kickers Blair Walsh and Cairo Santos, who the Jets cut last month.

#Browns working out kickers today, including veterans Blair Walsh and Cairo Santos, sources say. GM John Dorsey is well acquainted with Santos from his time with the #Chiefs. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 17, 2018

MORE | Baseball coach named Zane Gonzalez gets mean tweets intended for Cleveland Browns kicker

Stream live sports with fuboTV - Free trial

© 2018 WKYC