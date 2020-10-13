Newton dominates New Waverly to improve to 3-0 in district

NEWTON, Texas — After rescheduling twice due to Hurricane Delta, the Newton Eagles hosted New Waverly on Monday night.
The Eagles dominated from start to finish and topped the Bulldogs 62-10, to improve to 3-0 in district.
Highly sought after recruit DeAnthony Gatson finished with 253 yards rushing and three touchdowns. While fellow back Trinis Wash had a day himself with 153 yards rushing and four total touchdowns.
The Eagles will look to remain undefeated in district when they travel to Warren on Saturday, October 17.
