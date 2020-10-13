x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Sports

Newton dominates New Waverly to improve to 3-0 in district

DeAnthony Gatson finished with 253 yards rushing and three touchdowns

NEWTON, Texas — After rescheduling twice due to Hurricane Delta, the Newton Eagles hosted New Waverly on Monday night.

The Eagles dominated from start to finish and topped the Bulldogs 62-10, to improve to 3-0 in district. 

Highly sought after recruit DeAnthony Gatson finished with 253 yards rushing and three touchdowns. While fellow back Trinis Wash had a day himself with 153 yards rushing and four total touchdowns.

The Eagles will look to remain undefeated in district when they travel to Warren on Saturday, October 17.

RELATED: 409Sports Blitz Picks 2020: Week 7

RELATED: 409Sports Two-A-Days 2020: Newton