New York bowler wins PBA50 Beaumont Southwest Open

Glenn Smith finished the tournament in first place out of 39 bowlers.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Crossroads Bowling Center played host to the PBA50 Beaumont Southwest Open where 39 bowlers competed in the tournament's championship match.

After 21 games, Glenn Smith, from New York, won the $2,500 first place prize. Smith racked up 5,150 total points and 4,940 scratch to take the top spot on the leaderboard.

Michael Austin, from Conroe, Tx, finished in second place with 5,050 total points and 4,870 scratch points.