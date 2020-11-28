Nederland wins while West Brook and PN-G lose in district play Friday

The Bulldogs will travel to Crosby next week for a shot at the district championship

With the postseason for large-school high school football just a couple of weeks away, four out of our five local teams have already secured their playoff spot while the PN-G Indians will look to squeak their way in next week.

The Indians fell to Texas City 60-34 and for the third time this season, the Indians have given up 50+ points. For the Indians to make the playoffs, they must defeat Santa Fe while Texas City must lose to Barbers Hill next week.

West Brook's defensive struggles continued after falling to C.E. King 66-4. Since the start of district play, the Bruins defense has allowed an average of 42.2 points a game. If the Bruins are able to knock off Atascocita and C.E. King falls to Humble next week, the Bruins will secure the no.3 seed heading into the postseason.

The Nederland Bulldogs have a date with Crosby for a share of the 12-5A Division II championship next week after running over Kingwood Park 42-9. Led by the trio of Rene Cunningham, Kyndon Fuselier and Josh Mazyck, the Bulldogs have won five-straight since losing their district opener to PN-G.

Port Arthur-Memorial and Beaumont United were on byes this week but have already secured their playoff spots.