NEDERLAND, Texas — It's been nearly three months since high school teams across Texas were together for organized sports. But that all changed on Monday for the start of voluntary summer workouts.

"Being home in quarantine for three months definitely set a toll for our upcoming season," Nederland volleyball defensive specialist Sierra Wiltz said. "But being back with the team is super exciting and it's always exciting for a fresh start."

"For us, we missed a lot of our off-season," Nederland volleyball head coach Allie Crommett said. "It was good just to get back and touch a volleyball because it's been three months and I don't ever go this long without seeing them."

Unlike years past, summer strength and conditioning will look a bit different this year. Due to COVID-19, the UIL issued strict safety guidelines that every school must adhere to.

"It's definitely been a change," Wiltz said. "Social distancing during this has been difficult but it builds up that excitement too when we can be together as a team and be by each other."

"I told them if they touch anything, wipe it down," Crommett said. "For us, it was just making sure we dotted our i's and crossed our t's to make sure we were doing the best to give them a situation where they can come and get out of the house, get in a routine and still be safe."

