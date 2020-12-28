Nederland falls to Fort Bend Marshall in regional semifinal

The Bulldogs finish their season 9-4 overall

HUMBLE, Texas — The Nederland Bulldogs were eliminated from the playoffs after being shutout by state ranked Fort Bend Marshall, 49-0 in the Class 5A-DII regional semifinals on Saturday at Turner Stadium in Humble.

The Buffalos(12-0) outgained Nederland 417-73 in total yards and delivered the Bulldogs (9-4) their first shutout loss since 2016-17.

Nederland running back Josh Mazyck was held to 36 yards rushing while receiver Kyndon Fuselier was held to just four catches for 16 yards after an impressive regular season and start to the postseason.

The game marked Nederland's first trip back to the regional semifinals since 2012.