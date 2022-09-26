Texas Tech fined $50,000 for fans rushing field after UT game

The Texas Longhorns lost to the Red Raiders 34-37 in Lubbock on Saturday.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Not all were in a good mood on the Forty Acres after the Texas Longhorns' 34-37 loss to Texas Tech over the weekend.

"Nobody likes to lose. It's not fun at all, it's not fun for us. I don't think any of us slept well Saturday night. I think everyone's still a little pissed off today, quite frankly," said Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.

Like they did five times last season, the Longhorns once again gave up a second-half lead on Saturday.

And then, after the loss to Tech, came some on-field controversy. Thousands of Red Raider fans rushed the field following the game, and at least one of them was caught on camera shoving a Longhorns player.

On Monday, the Big 12 conference fined Tech $50,000 for fans storming the field before UT could safely exit.

"Hey, I don't blame them for rushing the field. That's part of it when you get a victory like they got. But if we can find a better way for safety for everyone involved ... all respect for Ovie [Oghoufo] for the way he responded, he got right into the locker room and didn't let that affect him, but if that were the other way around, how would stuff be," said Keondre Coburn, Texas defensive tackle.

Meanwhile, a collarbone injury has sidelined UT starting quarterback Quinn Ewers for two weeks. On Monday, tight end J.T. Sanders was asked if Ewers is about ready to make his return.

"I feel like he is, honestly. Quinn's a tough player for sure. I feel like if he was to come back this week, he's going to be ready for sure," said Sanders.

Sanders may not a doctor, but it sounds like Ewers is passing the eye test in practice.