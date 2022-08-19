Quinn Ewers named Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback

Sarkisian confirmed that whoever took the starting job would immediately begin practice repetitions with the first-team offense.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A day after Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said he had a "a pretty good idea" of who the team's starting quarterback will be, the cat's now out of the bag.

On Friday, the team announced Quinn Ewers is the man.

On Thursday, Sarkisian said he wanted to let Hudson Card and Ewers compete a little more, and "competition" at positions like quarterback, offensive line and defensive back is what this year's preseason camp is all about.



"That's what should make everybody in our program better, is when there's healthy competition at your position, knowing, 'Man, I've got to bring it everyday ... I've got to show that I'm willing to be coachable and to make the improvements in my game," Sarkisian said at a press conference on Thursday.

According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Sarkisian confirmed that whoever took the starting job would immediately begin practice repetitions with the first-team offense. Card is now expected to join the second team.

Ewers is a redshirt freshman who transferred to Austin this past January from Ohio State. The Texas native played high school ball at Southlake Carroll, where he ranked No. 1 nationally overall by 247Sports, Rivals and ON3.