Due to a decimated running back corps, Texas true freshman quarterback Roschon Johnson could see action this weekend both at running back and special teams against Louisiana Tech.

In his weekly press conference Head Coach Tom Herman revealed that Johnson has worked out at tailback for the past six to seven days.

It should be noted that a NCAA rule passed last year allows athletes to compete into up to four football games and still be redshirted.

The Longhorns and Bulldogs will kick things off in DKR Memorial Stadium at 7:00 pm on the Longhorn Network.