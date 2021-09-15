PNG's Blake Bost could see some action for Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — While Hurricane Nicholas was making waves here in Southeast Texas, over in College Station Texas A&M released its depth chart featuring the area's very own number twenty-three Blake Bost from Port Neches-Groves. And there's a slight chance he gets to see some action this weekend.

"Blake Bost will be in there too, who really had multiple scholarship offers. Really one of the reasons I felt good about moving Eli when we did was because of how Blake come in. His ability to throw the ball, run the ball, he had multiple division one quarterback offers at really good schools. They weren't SEC type schools, but at the same time I think the guy is a really good player. I feel very comfortable with him there. Because the things he was doing at camp. It was one of the reasons we were able to make that move so he'll be in there also."