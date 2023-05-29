PNG alumnus qualifies for NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former PNG Indian Sanaria Butler finished third in heat two at the preliminaries and the top three of each heat earns automatic qualifiers to Austin, Tx for nationals.
Butler is one of 12 athletes who qualified for nationals.
She became the first Northwesten State fresman to advance to nationals in an individual event since 2005.Butler also is the first female to advance since 2003.
The PNG alumnus was also named the Southland Conference female Athlete of the Year.
Butler is competing for a USA spot on the junior team in Oregon in July.
Before that, nationals begins on June 8 with preliminaries. The final is on June 10.