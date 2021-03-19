March Madness upsets tracker: Oral Roberts stuns 2-seed Ohio State in OT

Oregon State also upset fifth-seeded Tennessee Friday.

This article will track all the upsets in the 2021 NCAA Men's basketball tournament, based on when a lower seed defeats a higher seed. The most-recent upset will be listed at the top.

Oregon State beats Tennessee

Oregon State played up the underdog role all season and is now the latest No. 12 seed to win an opening-round NCAA Tournament game.

Roman Silva scored 16 points and the Beavers took advantage of Tennessee's icy perimeter shooting to beat the fifth-seeded Vols 70-56 in the Midwest Region Friday night.

Oregon State (18-12) became the first Pac-10/12 school to win the conference tournament after being picked to finish last. The Beavers are the 51st 12th-seed to take down a fifth-seed since the NCAA Tournament bracket expanded in 1985.

The 7-foot-1 Silva bulled his way through the Vols for an 8-for-8 night after struggling in the Pac-12 Tournament. Oregon State hit seven 3s in the second half to win their first NCAA Tournament game since reaching the 1982 Elite Eight.

Oregon State moves on to face the winner between Oklahoma State and Liberty on Sunday.

Oral Roberts beats Ohio State

Oral Roberts welcomed the madness back to March.

The 15th-seeded Golden Eagles pulled off the first major upset of the first NCAA Tournament in two years, holding off second-seeded Big Ten power Ohio State 75-72 in overtime on Friday.

Oral Roberts got poised, impeccable performances from its two star players, guard Max Abmas and forward Kevin Obanor, to become the ninth 15 seed to win a first-round game and the first since Middle Tennessee shocked Michigan State in 2016. Last year's tournament was called off because of the pandemic.

Obanor scored seven of Oral Roberts' 11 points in overtime, including two free throws with 13 seconds left, and finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Abmas, the nation's leading scorer, had 29 points.

Ohio State could have tied it in the closing seconds of overtime, but Duane Washington Jr.'s open 3-pointer from straight away bounced off the side of the rim, and Oral Roberts celebrated its first tournament win since 1974.