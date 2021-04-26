Watch Live: LSU introduces Kim Mulkey as women's basketball head coach

In 21 years as the head coach at Baylor, Mulkey led the Lady Bears to four Final Fours, winning three national titles.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is set to formally introduce Kim Mulkey as the new head coach of the Tiger's women's basketball team on Monday.

The press conference will start at 5 p.m. and be carried live here and on WWL-TV's social media pages.

Mulkey, one of the most successful college basketball coaches in NCAA history, left Baylor to return home and take over at LSU.

The school announced the move Sunday. Mulkey, who won three national championships at Baylor, is a native of Tickfaw, Louisiana.

She helped Baylor win the 2019 NCAA championship.

Mulkey replaces Nikki Fargas, who stepped down earlier this week.

In 21 years as the head coach at Baylor, Mulkey led the Lady Bears to four Final Fours, winning three national titles.

Her teams reached the Elite Eight six times and the Sweet 16 on five other occasions. The Bears lost in the regional finals to UConn last month.

Mulkey won an Olympic Gold Medal in 1984 and two national titles with Louisiana Tech University, one as a player and the second as an assistant coach.

Mulkey was accepted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.

She is the only person in NCAA women’s basketball history to win national championships as a player and coach.

Of all the Lady Bear players who have started and finished their career at Baylor, those student-athletes have a 100% graduation rate. In addition, Baylor has had nine 1st-round draft picks to the WNBA.