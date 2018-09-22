AUSTIN, Texas —

PREGAME

In search of their third straight home win, the Texas Longhorns have the No. 17 ranked TCU Horned Frogs in their way.

TCU is the final game in a otherwise successful home stand for UT thus far. The Horned Frogs are also the second of back-to-back ranked opponents to come play at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas enters the matchup off of a 37-14 win over then No. 22 ranked USC, and No. 17 TCU limps into Austin after losing 40-28 to No. 4 Ohio State in AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Historically, Texas has owned the series matchup, winning 62 out of 88 total meetings. However, TCU has had UT's number as of late. The Horned Frogs have won the past four games between the two Big 12 squads. The Longhorns have not beaten the Horned Frogs since Mack Brown's last UT team did so in 2013.

ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Longhorns a 60.4 percent chance to win, but Vegas says otherwise. TCU holds a three-point spread for Saturday's game.

