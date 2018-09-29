MANHATTAN, Kansas —

PREGAME

Texas is on a roll.

After a head scratching upset on the road against Maryland to open the 2018 season, the Longhorns rallied in their three-game home stand, defeating two nationally ranked teams in the process.

However, UT does not have a good track record in the Big Apple. The Longhorns are 1-7 against the Wildcats in Manhattan.

But Texas is favored this season. The ESPN Football Power index gives the No. 18 ranked Texas Longhorns an 81.4 percent chance to knock off the Kansas State Wildcats.

Texas and Kansas State enter this matchup heading in two separate directions. Unlike UT, Kansas State lost both its games to ranked opponents -- 31-10 versus then No.18 ranked Mississippi State and 35-6 on the road against then No. 12 ranked West Virginia.

The result of this game will be vital to UT's success this season because there is a huge difference between entering arguably the team's most important matchup of the season -- the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma -- with a four-game win streak as opposed to a upsetting loss to Kansas State.

Texas and Kansas State kick off at 2:30 p.m.

