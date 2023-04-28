White beats Red in annual Lamar Spring Scrimmage

Passing game clicks for Cardinals during Spring Game

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Pete Rossomando led Lamar University Cardinals just wrapped up their first spring under their new head coach with the annual spring scrimmage – Red vs. White Scrimmage. The high-scoring game saw the White squad defeat the Red, 31-20.

“These guys have worked so hard, really over the last 12 weeks, so it was great to see it culminate in a great day like today,” said Rossomando following the scrimmage. “We had a really good turnout tonight from our fan base tonight too.”

Sophomore quarterback Mike Chandler got the start for the White squad and was impressive completing five of his first his first six attempts on the night. He ended the scrimmage with six completions for 190 yards and three touchdowns. All three of his scoring strikes went for big yards as he had a 72-yard touchdown (to Izaha Jones), 52 yards (Cameron George) and 40 yards (Jones).

Chandler also had four carries for 100 yards on the night, ending his scrimmage with a 75-yard run for a score.

Jones was the top receiving target for the White with two catches for 112 yards – both receptions went for touchdowns.

The Red squad saw newcomer Robert Coleman complete 7-of-15 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns – 33 (Sevonne Rhea) and 24 yards (Daelyn Williams). Coleman also carried the ball two times for 20 yards. Coleman and Chandler were two of five different signal callers who got looks Friday night.

“I thought we threw the ball really well tonight,” said Rossomando. “That is an area we needed work on. We weren’t crisp throughout spring but we’ve gotten better. For the most, part, I thought both lines of scrimmage played pretty well.”

Big Red’s ground attack was strong on both sides of the ball. The White squad finished the night with 21 carries for 201 yards. Khalan Griffin led the way with nine carries for 74 yards, while Chandler hit the century mark on four carries including a 75-yard scamper.

The Red squad put up similar numbers with 28 carries for 216 yards. On the night, LU combined for 417 rushing yards (8.5 ypc).

The Red squad was led defensively by newcomer Foday Jalloh and sophomore Jaden Harding. Both players finished the night four tackles, while Jalloh also broke up a pass.